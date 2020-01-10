National Park Quietly Updates Signs Claiming Glaciers Will Be Gone by 2020

‘We no longer have decades; we have hours…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Montana’s Glacier National Park is updating signs throughout the park that claimed its glaciers would be gone by 2020 due to climate change.

The signs were installed more than 10 years ago, according to the park’s spokeswoman, Gina Kurzmen, and they will be replaced by signs that more accurately reflect scientific changes, CNN reported.

The new signs will say: “When they will completely disappear depends on how and when we act. One thing is consistent: the glaciers in the park are shrinking.”

The park has known for several years that the glaciers would not melt by 2020, according to Kurzmen, but the original signs were not replaced because of budgetary restraints.

Roger Roots, an administrative official at Lysander Spooner University, said he’s been calling out the national park’s climate alarmism for years. But instead of listening, the park tried to quietly revise the signs while the visitors centers were closed to the public, Roots said.

Apocalyptic warnings of this nature are common among environmentalists, and they are almost always wrong.

Ten years ago, the United Nations predicted we only had “as little as eight years left to avoid a dangerous global average rise of 2C or more.” This proved false.

Nearly 25 years ago, a group of 1,700 scientists and experts warned that we would suffer massive ecological and societal collapse if countries did nothing to curb overpopulation and pollution.

And in 2009, the head of Canada’s Green Party informed world leaders that a we had only “hours” left if we didn’t stop global warming.

“We have hours to act to avert a slow-motion tsunami that could destroy civilization as we know it,” Elizabeth May, leader of the Greens in Canada, wrote in 2009. “Earth has a long time. Humanity does not. We need to act urgently. We no longer have decades; we have hours. We mark that in Earth Hour on Saturday.”