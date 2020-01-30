Failed Ga. Candidate Jon Ossoff: Trump Voters Should ‘Never’ Show Faces ‘In Public’

‘Ironic because most thought Ossoff would be too embarrassed to ever show his face again after burning $30M to lose his last race…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff said liberals’ goal should be to beat the GOP so badly in 2020 that they may “never” show their faces “in public” again.

Speaking at a candidate forum in Georgia, Ossoff said Democrats must prove that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and policies are not acceptable to the American public.

“We need to send a message that if you indulge this kind of politics, you’re not just going to get beat,” Ossoff said, “you’re going to get beaten so bad you can never run or show your face again in public, because we have had enough, absolutely enough of what we are getting from Donald Trump and his fellow travelers right now.”

Jon @Ossoff is out to cancel conservatism. In a new clip he says he wants to make it so Republicans/ Trump supporters “never show their faces again” Ironic because most thought Ossoff would be too embarrassed to ever show his face again after burning $30M to lose his last race. pic.twitter.com/O3A352jWre — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 28, 2020

Ossoff is best known for losing his House race against Rep. Karen Handel in 2017 to replace Tom Price, who was appointed Trump’s first secretary of health and human services.

The special election—which the Left tried to cast as an early referendum on the Trump presidency—was the most expensive House race of all time, with more than $50 million spent.

Ossoff raised more than $30 million from outside groups but still lost. Now, he’s running again against Sen. David Perdue, arguing that the country faces “a crisis of political corruption” that must be put to an end.

Nathan Brand, a representative for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Ossoff’s comment was representative of the way most Democrats think of Trump supporters. He denounced it as nothing more than an “attempt to appease his radical Hollywood donors.”

Ossoff’s “extreme left-wing views will fit in with the rest of the crowded Democratic primary but will stand in sharp contrast to David Perdue’s positive record of delivering results for all of Georgia,” Brand noted.