Orthodox Jews Pack Heat in NY after Recent Anti-Semitic Attacks

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Several Orthodox Jews in New York have been spotted openly carrying firearms after a recent string of anti-Semitic attacks in the city.

PHOTOS: Orthodox Jews seen open carrying rifles in Rockland County, NY following a string of anti-semitic attacks in NYC, including last night’s stabbing attack inside a synagogue in Monsey, NY that left 5 stabbed – 1 in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/l3ywnpplrB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 29, 2019

Last week, an anti-Semitic fan of the Black Hebrew Israelites—a radical, borderline domestic terrorist group who believes they are God’s true chosen people and the Jews are not—broke into a Rabbi’s home and stabbed five individuals with a machete.

The attack was one of a number of recent anti-Semitic acts, and Orthodox Jews in the city are determined to defend themselves—even if that means defying state law, according to Red State.

Open-carry is not legal in the city, and New Yorkers are only allowed to open carry when hunting or at a shooting range. But that isn’t stopping several Jewish men from carrying, which could be seen as a response to the ineffectual response from both the city and state government.

The city has agreed to patrol Jewish communities more frequently, but several liberals decried the heightened security presences as a possible violation of power.

Regardless, members of the Jewish community are taking matters into their own hands, following the example of the legal gun owners in White Settlement, Texas who took down a mass shooter in the Church of Christ last weekend.

It’s unclear whether the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, a radical leftists who promised to go after President Donald Trump, will go after these Jewish individuals for open carrying.

She hasn’t commented on the situation, and New York’s Jewish community has vowed to take a stand against anti-Semitism in all of its forms.

“Whatever the reasons are, I’ll leave that to the political scientists. But the reality is that whether it’s ourselves or any ethnic group, we are here,” said Rabbi Daniel Wasserman of the Shaare Torah Congregation. “We’re proud. We’re not going anywhere. And this is a perfect example of it.”