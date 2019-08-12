BETO O’ROURKE: It’s ‘Really Hard’ Not to Think of Trump Supporters as Racists

‘Donald Trump is dangerous to the future of America, and will destroy what makes us so unique and so special…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke said it’s “really hard” not to view supporters of President Donald Trump as racist, claiming they buy into the “white supremacist” rhetoric the president uses.

In an interview with CNN, O’Rourke reiterated that Trump is a “white supremacist,” and noted that most of his supporters stand by him anyway.

“You said to me last week that you thought President Trump was a white nationalist,” Jake Tapper said to O’Rourke. “President Trump won your home state of Texas by nine points. Almost 63 million Americans voted for him. Do you think it is racist to vote for President Trump in 2020?”

“I think it’s really hard,” O’Rourke responded, before listing off all the reasons why Trump was racist. Among those were:

the president’s “repeated warnings of invasions, to his repeated calls to send them back”

the “description of white nationalists and Klansmen and neo-Nazis as ‘very fine people’”

“his warnings of Muslims as being somehow inherently defective and attempting to ban them from entry into this country”

“his transgender troop ban and his attack on anyone who does not look like or pray like or love like a majority of the country”

“Donald Trump is dangerous to the future of America, and will destroy what makes us so unique and so special and the genius that we represent to ourselves and to the rest of the world,” O’Rourke continued.

After calling Trump supporters racists, O’Rourke urged Republicans instead to support a candidate who will bring “this very divided and highly polarized country together.”

The U.S. doesn’t need a president who will “try to divide us on our differences,” he said.

Following the recent El Paso mass-shooting, O’Rourke was one of several Democrats who said Trump isn’t welcome in the community.