Calif. Sheriff Forced to Release 1,500 Illegals in 2019; 240 Re-Offended

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Orange County (California) Sheriff’s Department released more than 1,500 illegal aliens from custody in defiance of requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2019.

Nearly 240 of them were subsequently arrested for new crimes, ICE said.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said he does not want to release criminal illegal aliens, but the “sanctuary” state’s Senate Bill 54, which became law in 2017, compels him to refuse cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

“SB 54 has made our community less safe. The law has resulted in new crimes because my deputies were unable to communicate with their federal partners about individuals who committed serious offenses and present a threat to our community if released,” Barnes said.

Since SB 54 became law, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has had to free more than 3,300 criminal aliens. Of the aliens released into California’s communities, 411 committed crimes and were arrested again.

“The two-year social science experiment with sanctuary laws must end,” Barnes said. “Rather than protect our immigrant community, the law has enabled offenders to be released, often times back into the immigrant communities they prey upon, and create new victims.”

SB 54 prevents California’s law enforcement agencies from transferring illegal aliens who are eligible for deportation to ICE, unless those aliens committed violent felonies or serious misdemeanors.

About 1,300 of the 3,300 criminal illegal aliens that Orange County released were transferred to ICE custody.

The approximately 2,000 criminal illegal aliens that were freed into California’s communities continued on to commit various violent crimes, including “rape, assault with a deadly weapon, child sex offenses, domestic violence, identify theft, and driving under the influence.”

“I applaud Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes for his continued efforts to explain why these sanctuary policies do not make sense when it comes public safety,” Acting ICE Director Matthew T. Albence said.

“This is exactly what ICE has said time and again. These policies do nothing but ensure that criminals are released back into the community, where many re-offend, instead of being turned over to ICE,” Albence continued. “These are preventable crimes, and more importantly, preventable victims. As the data released by Sheriff Barnes clearly demonstrates, all communities are safer when local law enforcement works with ICE.”