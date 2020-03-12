Ilhan Omar Remarries Campaign Consultant After Denying Their Affair

‘On reflection Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced on Instagram that she has remarried, this time to the political consultant with whom she was allegedly having an affair.

“From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed,” Omar captioned the photo.

While Omar didn’t directly identify her new husband, users were quick to realize that the man appears to be Tim Mynett, 55, her chief fundraiser who allegedly left his wife last year for Omar. Both Mynett and Omar denied the allegations, but a little under a year later, the two are married.

Omar has funneled more than $370,000 to Mynett’s consulting firm over the course of her political career, according to the New York Post. Even after news of their affair broke, Omar continued to pay Mynett $146,712 in payments.

Because Mynett was legally considered a contractor for her campaign, these payments should be scrutinized, said Beth Mynett, the ex-wife of Omar’s new husband.

“On reflection Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments, averaging 12 days per month away from home over the past year,” Beth Mynett wrote in her divorce filings.