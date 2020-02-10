Ilhan Omar Goes on Anti-American Rant: U.S. to Blame for ‘Catastrophes’ Abroad

‘We often are like, “Oh this is my neighbor, they must have some struggle.” We don’t ever pause to think, “What American policy made them come over here?”‘

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) In a more than four-minute rant during a Howard University “radical democracy” event on Friday, Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., further signaled her ingratitude to the country that offered her save-haven and refuge as a child—by instead blaming the U.S. for creating the suffering of other nations.

Omar’s native Somalia, a country run by militaristic warlords, is one of the top safe-havens for Islamic terrorism.

Following Somalia’s 1993 civil war, during the administration of Democrat President Bill Clinton, United Nations peacekeeping forces attempted to intervene but were forced withdraw due to disastrous events like the notorious downing of a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter.

Yet, rather than reflect with humility on her homeland’s self-wrought problems, Omar has frequently proven that no good deed goes unpunished when leftist entitlement mentality is at play.

“We often are like, ‘Oh this is my neighbor, they must have some struggle,’ she said during the Howard University event, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon. “We don’t ever pause to think, ‘What American policy made them come over here?’”

Since taking office last year, the freshman congresswoman has been under investigation for an array of fraud-related allegations—including her misappropriation of campaign expenses, lying on her taxes, and possibly marrying her brother in order to commit immigration and student-loan fraud.

After facing criticism from many of her constituents over her personal ethics, as well as her long history of anti-American and anti-Semitic comments, she will likely encounter formidable challenges in both the Democratic primary and general election this year.

Omar’s prior attacks on U.S. policy last year prompted President Donald Trump to say at a North Carolina rally last year that she was more than welcome to go back to her native country. However, given widely reported instances of her committing adultery, she would likely be stoned to death under Sharia law if she were to do so.

Sitting alongside Omar on Friday was fellow “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a first-generation American whose parents hailed from the Palestinian territories.

While Palestinian terror groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, which are financially backed by Iran, routinely use violence—including firing rockets across the border into Israel—as a first resort in their apparent negotiation tactics, Omar did not appear to be addressing Tlaib when criticizing the violence that devastates families abroad.

Rather, she claimed, falsely, that the U.S. was manufacturing the weapons that enabled it.

Omar said she planned to begin a conversation on “what human-rights conditionalities could mean as we think about the people who are using the weapons created in this country [the United States] to take the lives of innocent children and women and men abroad.”

She blamed not only U.S. weapons and military operations, but also the economic sanctions it has imposed on hostile nations over their anti-American policies, causing people in those countries to suffer under their oppressive regimes, Omar complained.

“It is important for us to have these connections between what sanctions could mean for the destruction of lives abroad,” she said.

Even if Trump were to withdraw most military forces from the Middle East—as he has previously sought to do, much to the criticism of his left-wing opponents—that still would not placate Omar, unless there are open-borders and wealth-redistribution policies attached to offset the sins of Western opulence that allegedly have resulted in global warming.

Although much of the Middle East is arid, desert terrain, Omar complained that flooding—caused exclusively by America’s failure to address climate change—was at fault in driving refugees from their homes.

“When you see a flooding happening in a country abroad and you are urgently raising money for these lives to be saved, you don’t think about ‘How have I contributed to the climate warming that has led to these floodings and these catastrophes that are taking place abroad?'” she told the Howard University audience.