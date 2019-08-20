Omar, Tlaib Deflect When Asked About Palestine’s Anti-LGBT Laws

‘Right wing media asking us about this, can you listen up and amplify it correctly!’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) As the debate rages over Israel’s decision to deny entry to Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., critics have been quick to point out some of the troubling inconsistencies in their pro-Palestinian agendas.

Notably, the two Democratic congresswomen claim to support the LGBT movement while advocating for a Middle Eastern government that criminalizes homosexuality.

Omar responded by arguing that Palestine’s anti-LGBT laws shouldn’t negate its rights.

Pretending that this act somehow balances or mitigates Israel violating the dignity & rights of Palestinians – or undermines case for defending Palestinian rights – is deplorable! https://t.co/ISzkNXT3eL — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 19, 2019

“LGBTQ rights are human rights and we should condemn any effort to infringe upon them,” Omar continued. “But we should also condemn any effort to equate this with the occupation or use this as a distraction.”

Omar and Tlaib then shared “five ways to support Palestinian queers,” which include “realizing that colonialism, patriarchy, and homophobia are all connected forms of oppression,” and “centering Palestinian LGBTQ voices in your reporting.”

👋🏽 Right wing media asking us about this, can you listen up and amplify it correctly! 👇🏽 https://t.co/xp5KI4punk — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 20, 2019

The Palestinian Authority, however, has made it clear that the LGBT agenda is not welcome, calling homosexuality “harmful to the higher values and ideals of Palestinian society.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last week that Omar and Tlaib would not be allowed to enter the country under a political premise, citing their support 0f the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement as evidence of their intent to do harm.

“Only a few days ago, we received their visitation plan, and it became clear that they were planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycott and negate Israel’s legitimacy,” Netanyahu said.