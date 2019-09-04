REP. OMAR: Terrorist-Linked Company Provides ‘Vital Services’ in Somalia

‘The group is responsible for some of the most horrific terror attacks in history…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Radical Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is again rising to the defense of terrorists.

The Clarion Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that exposes radical Islam, reported Tuesday that the Muslim ‘Squad‘ member, a Somali refugee, used her Twitter account to support al-Qaeda’s affiliate in her native country.

Somali government and peacekeeping forces, need to protect @Hormuud and the Somali telecom industry as they make enormous contribution to the economy and provide vital services. During my visit to Somalia in 2011, I was surprised by the quick evolution of technology in Somalia. https://t.co/u1vAht8sUo — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 25, 2019

The Clarion Project said Hormuud had “clear and known terror connections” and that it was was founded and run by Ahmed Nur Ali Jim’ale, “a chief financier of the al-Shabaab terror organization.”

The freshman congresswoman’s shocking tweet was first reported by The Times of Israel three days later, but American media has shown little interest in the story.

The Clarion Project said Al-Shabaab has been on the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations since 2008.

“The group is responsible for some of the most horrific terror attacks in history,” it said, “from the attack on the University of Kenya in which al-Shabaab gunmen killed 147 people and injured 79 to the mid-day attack of the upscale Westgate mall in Nairobi, Kenya in 2013, in which at least 59 were killed and 150 injured.”

The United Nations Security Council’s Report of the Secretary-General confirmed that Jim’ale was al-Shabaab’s chief financier and was aligned with its radical ideology.

This is not the first time Omar’s comments have raised concerns about her sympathies for terrorist organizations.

She came under fire in April after a tweet surfaced with video of her addressing a pro-Islamist lobby group where she downplayed the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by saying “some people did something.”

As a state representative, Omar also asked a judge to grant leniency to nine Minnesota men who plotted to fight for ISIS in Syria. Intemperate remarks she previously made aroused criticism when they resurfaced earlier this year.

“Nobody wants to face how the actions of the other people that are involved in the world have contributed to the rise of the radicalization and the rise of terrorist acts,” Omar said in 2013 after al-Shabaab jihadis killed 70 people and wounded 200 in Nairobi. “Nobody wants to take accountability of how these are byproducts of the actions of our involvement in other people’s affairs.”

Conservatives like Robin Simcox, a Heritage Foundation national security and terrorism expert, dismissed Omar’s scapegoating deflection as an argument based in ideology rather than reason.

“This isn’t something dictated by facts or logic, it’s something that is an ideological position that Omar is obviously determined to take regardless of the facts,” Simcox told Fox News.

Omar also has been condemned repeatedly for making anti-Semitic comments, such as “Israel has hypnotized the world” to commit evil acts.

Some fellow Democrats joined congressional Republicans in denouncing the House leadership’s unwillingness to identify Omar for her anti-Semitic slurs when adopting an anti-hate resolution.