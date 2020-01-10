Ilhan Omar Says Iran Sanctions ‘Economic Warfare’ But Supports Israel Boycott

‘This is not a measured response!’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Shortly after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would impose additional sanctions on Iran in response to the regime’s missile attack, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., condemned the move as an act of “economic warfare.”

This makes no sense. Sanctions are economic warfare. They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response! https://t.co/sGWtwXuNDT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 8, 2020

Omar has a problem with sanctions against Iran, but not against Israel.

The freshman Democrat has openly advocated for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which has been endorsed by several terrorist organizations. The movement’s goal is to force Israel to make concessions to Palestinians by stifling its economy, boycotting its good and encouraging corporations to divest economic benefits from the country.

But at its core, the BDS movement is an attempt to de-legitimize Israel, which is why the House overwhelmingly condemned it as anti-Semitic late last summer.

The House resolution decries BDS as an attempt to “undermine the possibility for a negotiated solution” by “demanding concessions of one party alone and encouraging the Palestinians to reject negotiations in favor of international pressure.”

Omar, joined by Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., slammed the resolution as an attempt to stifle “free speech” in Congress.

“I don’t think people fully understood when they signed onto the bill,” Omar said.

Trump announced that the U.S. will use an economic and diplomatic strategy to de-escalate tensions with Iran, but Omar continues to insist that Trump is trying to start a war.

“First he canceled our best shot at avoiding armed conflict: the Iran Nuclear Deal,” she said this week. “Then he announced crippling sanctions to starve the innocent people of Iran.”