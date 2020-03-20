Ilhan Omar PRAISES Trump’s ‘Incredible’ Response Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

‘Unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership. We are seeing that in our country right now…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has never shied away from attacking President Donald Trump or his administration, praised the president for his “incredible” leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

After Trump announced his administration would work to provide significant economic relief to struggling Americans, Omar effusively complimented his response.

Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time. 👏🏽 https://t.co/MUzGkAxNaO — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

“Unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership,” Omar said in a follow-up tweet, “We are seeing that in our country right now.”

Finally, we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Omar is not the only Democrat who has praised Trump for his recent actions amid the coronavirus outbreak. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday that the White House has been nothing but “responsive.”

“His team is on it,” Cuomo said. “I want to say thank you.”

CNN’s Dana Bash also credited Trump, stating, “If you look at the big picture, this was remarkable by the president of the United States.”

“He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone, that people need and want and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” Bash continued.

Omar’s ability to “put politics aside” is a recent phenomenon. Just one day earlier, Omar blasted Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, for her father’s allegedly hard-line immigration policies.