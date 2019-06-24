Ilhan Omar May Have Married Her Brother to Get Him a Green Card

‘These attacks often stem from the presumption that Ilhan—like others who share those identities—is somehow illegitimate or not fully American…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., may have legally married her second husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, to avoid immigration laws, despite never separating from her first and current husband, Ahmed Hirsi.

Omar’s marital history came into the spotlight this month after the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board uncovered campaign finance violations. Among them: She illegally paid for personal travel expenses with campaign funds.

During the investigation, the board found that Omar filed federal taxes in 2014 and 2015 with Hirsi while she was legally married to Elmi, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Minnesota state law does not allow unmarried individuals to jointly file taxes.

Omar said she married Hirsi in the Muslim “faith tradition” in 2002, though they did not legally marry.

Omar said she and Hirsi “decided to end our relationship in our faith tradition” in 2008.

In 2009, she legally and religiously married Elmi—a British citizen, according to Omar, who some speculate is her brother.

They religiously separated in 2011.

The marriage would have allowed Elmi to get a U.S. visa.

In 2011, Omar and Hirsi got back together and had a third child.

She legally divorced Elmi in 2017 and then legally married Hirsi in 2018.

New documents contradict Omar’s account of events.

Public documents, including traffic tickets, show that in 2009 Hirsi and Omar had the same address in Cedar–Riverside, Minnesota, when she had legally married Elmi, the Washington Examiner reported.

A 2013 article in the Twin Cities Daily Planet reported that Omar and Hirsi “moved to North Dakota so that Omar could finish her bachelor’s degree in political science.”

Omar finished her degree between 2009 and 2011, when she was married to Elmi.

Elmi and Omar listed a home in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, as their primary address on their 2009 marriage application.

Oddly, Hirsi—from whom she had supposedly separated—registered a business at that address just three months later, placing Omar, her husband and her ex-husband at the same address.

Social media posts also contradict Omar’s account of events.

After Omar divorced Elmi in 2011, she said she neither contacted him nor knew his whereabouts.

AlphaNewsMN, a conservative website, has a screenshot of an Instagram post that allegedly shows Elmi holding Omar’s newborn baby in 2012. The text alongside the picture is captioned, “Nieces, fresh out the vagina.”

The original social media posts no longer exist.

Omar has denied all allegations, calling them “baseless rumors” that “fake journalists on bigoted blogs” have spread.

Her campaign spokesman, Jeremy Slevin, also cried racism.

“Since before she was elected to office, Ilhan has been the subject of conspiracy theories and false accusations about her personal life,” Slevin said. “Emboldened by a president who openly treats immigrants, refugees and Muslims as invaders, these attacks often stem from the presumption that Ilhan—like others who share those identities—is somehow illegitimate or not fully American.”

Immigration lawyer Steven Thal said it would be “rare” for siblings to fake a marriage to obtain a green card, since it would be less conspicuous to marry a stranger, the Star Tribune reported.