Ilhan Omar Demands That Twitter Suspend Trump’s Account

‘I don’t even know why his account is not fully suspended…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar demanded Twitter suspend President Trump’s account after he retweeted a misleading post that claimed Omar had celebrated the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“They have a responsibility and they set community standards and clearly the president has shown many-a-times that he has violated their community standards,” she told Politico. “I don’t even know why his account is not fully suspended, or why he’s not deplatformed.

A video of Omar dancing went viral on the Sept. 11 anniversary, but in fact, the video had been taken two days later, on Sept. 13, during a celebration of the Congressional Black Caucus’s annual legislative conference.

The video was shared by a conservative user who suggested Omar “partied on the anniversary of 9/11 because she believes ‘some people just did something.’”

Trump retweeted the post, which has since been deleted.

“Ilhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us in the Great State of Minnesota!” Trump wrote. “The new face of the Democrat Party!”

Omar claimed she received death threats after Trump’s tweets, which should be more than enough of a reason for Twitter to take away his account, she said.

“The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk. What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation?” she wrote on Twitter.