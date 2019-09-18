Ilhan Omar Suspiciously Deletes Tweet Fueling Rumors of Incest w/ Brother

‘Nur Said means “Happy Light” and it’s been her dad’s nickname since he was a kid…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After she came under fire for deleting a 2013 tweet celebrating Father’s Day, Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed she routinely deletes tweets that “conspiracy theorists” attempt to use against her.

The tweet, in which Omar identified her father as “my abbot Nur Said,” disappeared from her timeline on Tuesday.

This was deleted by Rep. Ilhan Omar this morning, and I would like to know why pic.twitter.com/fydTNphg16 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 17, 2019

Critics were quick to point out that “Nur Said” is the same last name as Omar’s second husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, seemingly confirming the rumor that Omar married her brother to sidestep immigration restrictions.

Omar has repeatedly denied the story, but has been reluctant to share details about her past.

A spokesperson for Omar denied the accusations.

“Rep. Omar and her family are subject to constant threats. When people write vile things on posts about people she loves — including posting disturbing doctored images of her father — she takes them down,” her spokesperson said in a statement.

“Nur Said means ‘Happy Light’ and it’s been her dad’s nickname since he was a kid. He has a public page with the same name. “She isn’t deleting it for the disturbing and hateful reasons that are being implied by conspiracy theorists and legitimate media outlets shouldn’t be spreading conspiracy theories.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Ilhan Omar sends me the following statement on her deleted tweet from 2013 pic.twitter.com/JGshLtjdn0 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 17, 2019

An investigation by the Minnesota Star Tribune found that Omar filed federal taxes in 2014 and 2015 with Ahmed Hirsi, her first husband, while she was legally married too Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, her second husband.

The discovery led some to speculate that Omar temporarily married her brother, Elmi, so he could get a U.S. visa.

Public documents, including traffic tickets, show that in 2009 that Hirsi and Omar had the same address in Minnesota despite the fact she was legally married to Elmi.

Omar has called the allegations “baseless rumors” that “fake journalists on bigoted blogs.”