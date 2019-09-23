Ilhan Omar: Joe Biden Isn’t the Candidate We Need

‘We want somebody who really has a plan that is going to tackle a lot of the systematic challenges…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Vice President Joe Biden shouldn’t be the Democrats’ 2020 candidate, said Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who claimed he lacks the drive and aggression to see sweeping societal change through.

“There are few people who fit into the kind of progress that we all want to see in this country,” Omar told The Guardian on Saturday. “And I would say he is not one of them.”

“I think it has been very clear to many of the people who have been creating the kind of movement that is exciting generations, that we want somebody who really has a plan that is going to tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have, and he doesn’t,” she continued.

Omar’s comments directly followed her speech at the Iowa People’s Presidential Forum, in which she demanded “a president who realizes we are not just fighting for one election; we are fighting for the very soul of our democracy and what society we want to become.”

When asked if Biden could be that candidate, Omar claimed his platform doesn’t represent the future of the Democratic Party.

Biden has previously been critical of “way left” Democrats who don’t represent “center-left” voters, according to USA Today.

“That’s what this election is about. I’m happy to debate that issue and all those issues with my friends because guess what, look who won the races. Look who won last time out,” Biden said, referring to a number of moderate Democrats who won swing districts during the 2018 midterms.

Biden then took a shot at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has also been openly critical of his presidential campaign.

“By the way, I think Ocasio-Cortez is a brilliant, bright woman, but she won a primary,” Biden said. “In the general election fights, who won? Mainstream Democrats who are very progressive on social issues and very strong on education and health care.”