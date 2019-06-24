Ilhan Omar Defends AOC’s ‘Concentration Camp’ Comparison

‘I would say these are camps and people are being concentrated in them. And so that’s the general definition…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., defended Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, after she compared U.S. migrant detention centers to Nazi concentration camps, claiming there’s a distinction between the traditional definition of a “concentration camp” and the Nazi Germany death camps.

“There are camps and people are being concentrated,” Omar said during an interview with PRI’s “The World” radio program.

“This is very simple. I don’t even know why this is a controversial thing for her to say,” said Omar, herself a lightning rod for controversy, including past accusations of anti-Semitism and downplaying the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “We have to really truthfully speak about what’s taking place.”

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) falsely claims that the U.S. government is operating concentration camps and says she does not know why it’s controversial to compare CBP detention facilities to concentration camps pic.twitter.com/R9Hplv2sX2 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 21, 2019

“When you look at what is taking place, people are being put in camps. And when you think about the definition, if we separate it from death camps, I would say these are camps and people are being concentrated in them. And so that’s the general definition,” Omar continued.

“I think a lot of people are conflating what a death camp looks like or a specific removal of people. These people are coming to the border. We are removing them from the border. We are placing them in camps. Some of them are being removed from communities and being put in what we’re calling detention centers—but are essentially camps,” she added.

Omar then said that the Trump administration’s treatment of migrants is similar to the Nazi death camps because it “dehumanizes people so that you can exterminate them.”

Without citing evidence, she said the rhetoric that the president engaged in over the immigration debate justified the alarmism used by political opponents.

“When it comes to immigrants and people who are seeking asylum and refugees—we have to be alarmed,” she said. “It is very worrisome. When we say ‘never again,’ that means we have to be vigilant that that doesn’t happen under our watch as we stay politically correct and try to find the proper words to use or even worse look the other way.”