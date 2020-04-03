Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls for Twitter Accuser to Get 80 Lashes Under Sharia Law

‘But are you really a “chaste woman”?’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) After a Twitter user quoted a Quran passage about adultery to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., the ‘Squad‘ member responded with a verse that advocates a Sharia law punishment of flogging “with eighty stripes.”

“And those who accuse chaste women, and produce not four witnesses, flog them with eighty stripes, and reject their testimony forever. They indeed are the Faasiqoon (liars, rebellious, disobedient to Allaah)” [al-Noor 24:4]. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 1, 2020

Omar recently wed her third husband, public-relations consultant Tim Mynett, after conducting an alleged affair with him on the campaign trail while both were previously married.

Other questions surrounded Omar’s unconventional relationship with her two prior husbands, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi and Ahmed Hirsi.

Evidence suggests that Elmi is her biological brother and that she married him while continuing to live with Hirsi. In doing so, Omar and Elmi may have committed an array of felonies, including immigration fraud and student-loan fraud.

IRS records also indicate that she and Hirsi jointly filed their taxes while she was married to Elmi, in violation of Minnesota law.

Omar later divorced Elmi and remarried Hirsi, the presumed father of her children, before allegedly cheating on him with Mynett.

Omar seemingly asserted her innocence in response to the comment from Twitter user @RetwaA reminding her that the Muslim holy text considers fornication and adultery to be “a shameful (deed) and an evil, opening the road (to other evils).”

But after the freshman congresswoman suggested that her accusers be flogged if they failed to produce four witnesses, some were quick to chime in, proposing that Mynett’s ex-wife be one of those witnesses.

But are you really a “chaste woman”? Not according to the account of Dr Beth Mynett… “Dr. Beth Mynett says her cheating spouse, Tim Mynett, told her in April that he was having an affair with the Somali-born US representative” https://t.co/UnLiXGkkil — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) April 1, 2020

A separate user, @abouddandachi, brought up yet another criminal the allegation: that Omar may have violated campaign-finance law during her alleged affair with Mynett.

And what does the Quran say about using campaign contributions as a grift to be funneled to a person you are romantically involved with? — Aboud Dandachi (@abouddandachi) April 1, 2020

Tweeter @graceful_belch wondered why Omar would bring up Sharia Law in a nation governed by the US Constitution, the Law to which she swore allegiance.

Does Shariah Law supersede the American Constitution? — Oothimus (@graceful_belch) April 1, 2020

And user @robbystarbuck asked Omar if her understanding of Sharia Law should apply to all Americans.

US Congresswoman encourages flogging those who are disobedient to Allah. Yes flogging, as in whipping repeatedly with a whip or a stick. This is what she’s encouraging. Absolutely insane. Hey Ilhan wouldn’t Faasiqoon include all who reject that Allah is God & rejects his word? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 1, 2020

Dalia Al-Aqidi, who is running against Omar in November, also criticized Omar’s tweet.

“This is no way to address the Somali community in our district,” she said. “You basically are telling them that if they say the truth, about you, they will [be] punished by the sharia law that you are trying to import to our country. My oath is to the U.S. Constitution.”