Olympia Mayor Slams Protests as ‘Domestic Terrorism’ after Rioters Vandalize Her Home

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Democratic mayor of Olympia, Washington, came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this month.

But as soon as her own home was vandalized by rioters who claimed to be associated with the movement, she likened it to “domestic terrorism.”

Mayor Cheryl Selby refused to condemn violent riots taking place across the country after George Floyd’s death, and instead argued that “we should feel sick” about the “racial injustices black people continue to endure at the hands of police in the United States.”

But then her home was vandalized by rioters who spray painted “BLM,” “racist,” and “abolish” on her house.

“It’s like domestic terrorism,” Selby told the Olympian. “It’s unfair.”

Protesters had tried to gather in front of her house earlier last week, but Selby saw them coming and called the cops immediately. The protesters had scattered filers around the area with a picture of Selby and the words, “Drink Your Wine,” according to a local radio station.

These rioters were “anarchists,” Selby said.

“They don’t like anybody to have a business,” she added. “They don’t think capitalism works.”

The group of rioters eventually made their way back downtown after vandalizing Selby’s home, smashing the glass doors and windows of several businesses and setting flags on fire. A rival group of protesters, who called themselves the “peacekeepers,” tried to protect the city’s businesses, fixing street signs and holding paintball guns to fend off looters.

Protesters similarly turned on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who was shouted down and forced to leave a protest after he said that he would not support efforts to defund the police.

“Go home, Jacob go home!” the protesters chanted. “Shame! Shame!”