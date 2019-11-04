Actress Bullies Delta Airlines for Censoring Lesbian Scene on In-Flight Movie

‘What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women? That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful?…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Hollywood director and actress publicly shamed Delta for censoring a same-sex love scene and the word “lesbian” from one of its in-flight films.

Olivia Wilde claimed Delta’s censorship of her film “Booksmart” was discriminatory.

The filmmaker is no stranger to left-wing grievance culture; she is the daughter of failed Virginia congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn, a former “60 Minutes” correspondent who last year unsuccessfully waged a high-profile and expensive battle last year to flip a historically red district.

But the airline said the only reason it edited the R-rated film was because it had profane, and sexually explicit scenes that were not appropriate for young children.

Any R-rated film is edited in a similar manner by movie studios or third-party companies, Delta explained.

“Delta’s content parameters do not in any way ask for the removal of homosexual content from the film. We value diversity and inclusion as core to our culture and our mission and will review our processes to ensure edited video content doesn’t conflict with these values,” the airline said in a statement.

This wasn’t good enough for Wilde, who took to Twitter to launch profanities at the airline.

Censoring the word lesbian is just batshit insane what is going on 😳 https://t.co/Rdq2wh68QO — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 28, 2019

In her tweetstorm, she accused Delta, without evidence, of applying a double-standard to movies with graphic violence and those with explicit sex scenes.

“There’s insane violence of bodies being smashed in half [in other movies], and yet a love scene between two women is censored from the film,” she tweeted. “It’s such an integral part of this character’s journey. I don’t understand it.”

And because in-flight films have “parental advisory” warnings, the edited versions shouldn’t even be necessary, she claimed.

“Once you click ‘proceed’ it seems like you’ve agreed to watch the movie in its original form,” she argued.

Because Delta didn’t edit out the profane language, it’s clear the airline’s only intent was to discriminate against LGBT passengers, Wilde continued.

What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women? That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful? — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019

Wilde acknowledged that Delta wasn’t directly responsible for the edited version since they hire a third party company to submit films, but she did urge Delta and the airlines “who pride themselves on inclusivity” to stop working with the company.

Following the pressure campaign, Delta eventually caved, Variety reported.