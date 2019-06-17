CLAIM: Older Liberals May Approve of Biden’s Creepy Behavior

‘I bet you’re as bright as you are good looking…’

(Brian Freimuth, Liberty Headlines) Harassing women and making suggestive remarks toward adolescent girls might be a successful part of Joe Biden’s campaign, some on the Left now claim.

Though many younger Democrats have criticized Biden’s conduct toward women, older ones just might see the behavior as a nostalgic throwback to the times before politically correct culture and the #MeToo movement.

An article published on Vox last week catalogued Biden’s creepiest advances toward females and the criticism he had received for his behavior.

However, liberals at Vox argued some might not have a problem with the former vice president’s intrusive behavior, such as telling the brothers of a 13-year-old Iowa girl last week to “keep the guys away from your sister” and telling a 10-year-old recently, “I bet you’re as bright as you are good looking.”

Astead Wesley of The New York Times also weighted in on Twitter, saying that precisely because of his borderline pedophilia, the 76-year-old Biden appeals to many older Democrats who are not on board with the radical political correctness embraced by younger Democrats.

we talk abt Biden’s candidacy as a rejection of the progressive ideological moment but it’s also, in my talks w/ some voters, a vessel for those Dems who think recent movements have made the party too “PC.” They’re not supporting him in spite of actions like this, but bc of it — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 12, 2019

Attention on Biden’s long track-record of inappropriate conduct, propelled largely by his opponents on the Left, appeared to peak shortly before the former vice president made the official announcement about his candidacy.

In March, several months after Biden smelled her hair and planted an unwelcome kiss on her head, former Nevada lieutenant governor candidate Lucy Flores wrote a piece describing the invasive behavior.

Biden responded to Flores remarks by posting a video on twitter in April in which he defended himself saying, “I shake hands, I hug people, I grab men and women by the shoulders,” he said. “It’s the way I’ve always been.”

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

At the end of the video, Biden promised to abide by changing social norms and respect women’s personal space.

But apparently Biden hasn’t kept his promise to change his conduct.

Now, even his liberal colleagues in the Democrat party have begun to call him by his nickname “Creepy Uncle Joe.”

The Democratic primary debates will take place on June 26. Given the level of scrutiny Biden has received, he will likely have to answer for his continued conduct toward women and young girls.

But should Biden, the current front-runner, emerge victorious from the scrum of progressive contenders, the media and the Left will almost assuredly circle the wagons to tamp down any criticism.

Despite their past hard-line positions on respecting women’s boundaries, media pundits will further attempt to rationalize and normalize the lewd conduct as Biden seeks to unseat President Donald Trump, much as they did during the blackface scandal of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.