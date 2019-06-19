Republicans Slam Ocasio–Cortez for Comparing Border Crisis to Holocaust

‘She fails to point the finger in the direction of those responsible for those conditions and the escalating crisis at the border: herself and her colleagues on the Left…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, for her “despicable” comparison of U.S. immigration detention centers to Holocaust-era concentration camps, reminding the freshman Democrat that the humanitarian crisis at the southern border could be fixed if Democrats were willing to compromise and find a solution.

“Congresswoman Ocasio–Cortez is correct to point out the overcrowded conditions at detention facilities along our southern border, but she fails to point the finger in the direction of those responsible for those conditions and the escalating crisis at the border: herself and her colleagues on the Left,” Biggs said in a statement.

In an Instagram live feed, Ocasio–Cortez claimed the Trump administration is running “concentration camps” on the border.

“The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing, and we need to do something about it,” she said, according to The Washington Post.

She then accused Trump of being an “authoritarian and fascist” president.

After facing severe backlash for her comments, Ocasio–Cortez doubled down on Twitter.

This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying. This is not hyperbole. It is the conclusion of expert analysis ⬇️https://t.co/2dWHxb7UuL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Biggs said Ocasio–Cortez’s careless comparison “shows an utter disregard for history and the millions of Jewish and non-Jewish people killed by starvation, gassing, and death squads at these camps.”

If Democrats like Ocasio–Cortez truly care about the crisis at the border, they’ll work with Republicans to secure the border and fix the backlogged immigration system, Biggs said.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., agreed.

“We are in a situation where first of all, we really do actually have a crisis at the border,” Cheney told Fox News, “and if Congresswoman Ocasio–Cortez and her colleagues are so concerned about humanitarian conditions at the border they should have voted—15 times they’ve had the chance to vote for a bill that Congressman Mike Rogers has put on the floor to provide $4.5 billion in humanitarian aid for those people at the border.”