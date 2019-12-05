STUDY: Nine U.S. Locales Still Require Obamacare Dues to Fund Abortions

‘Obamacare passed with the promise that taxpayers would not have to subsidize abortion…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Eight states and the District of Columbia continue to force taxpayers to fund abortions on demand under Obamacare mandates, according to a new study by the Family Research Council and the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

Under the Trump administration, many states have opted out of Obamacare’s elective abortion coverage. But Alaska, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, New York, Vermont, and D.C. continue to fund abortion-only plans, the study found.

This means that state residents who choose to opt into Obamacare in those locales have no choice but to be part of plans that subsidize abortions.

Normally, these subsidized abortions would be illegal thanks to the Hyde Amendment, which prevents the government from forcing taxpayers to fund abortions. But because the Hyde Amendment had never been truly applied to Obamacare, these states continue to get away with it.

The study estimates that this year, more than $11.8 billion taxpayer dollars have been used to cover abortion on demand in all of the states that have not opted out of abortion coverage,” said Patrina Mosley, FRC’s director of life, culture and women’s advocacy, in a statement.

Because of the law’s fragrant disregard for the Hyde Amendment, “many individuals seeking enrollment remain categorically opposed to elective abortion and do not want their tax dollars used for its coverage,” Mosley said.

FRC encouraged congressional Republicans to enforce the Hyde Amendment and eliminate abortion-only plans.

Several GOP lawmakers have made it clear that they are trying to repeal Obama-era abortion mandates, like the Affordable Care Act’s hidden surcharges that secretly fund abortion.

“Obamacare passed with the promise that taxpayers would not have to subsidize abortion,” Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, said in a statement.

“Yet, hidden abortion surcharges were still included,” he added. “Without realizing it, many people’s hard-earned dollars have supported abortion.”