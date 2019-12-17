OBAMA: Women Are ‘Indisputably Better’ Leaders Than Men

‘It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are … not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former President Barack Obama claimed at a recent event that women are “indisputably” better leaders than men.

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” he said at a leadership event in Singapore, according to the BBC.

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes.”

Obama went on to say that many of the world’s problems can be attributed to “old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way.”

Although he did not mention his former vice president, Joe Biden, by name, it is widely known that Obama has snubbed the 77-year-old Democratic front-runner—who, he has said privately, lacks the “magic” to replicate his successful voter-mobilization efforts in 2008 and 2012.

“It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power,” he added.

Obama has previously said that he believes women should play a more influential role in politics.

“Because men have been getting on my nerves lately,” he said earlier this year. “I mean, every day, I read the newspaper and I just think like, brothers what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us?”

Currently, there are four women in the Democratic primary race after the exit of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. However, only Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is considered to be a competitive prospect.

It is unlikely that Obama’s comments were a nod to Warren or the other women in the race: Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and new-age self-help guru Marianne Williamson.

Michelle Speculation Continues…

Amid speculation that Obama’s wife, Michelle, might launch a campaign for the presidency, she issued an unequivocal denial in August.

“Just between us, and the readers of this magazine—there’s zero chance,” Obama told 12-year-old journalist Hilde Lysiak for Amtrack’s magazine The National.

“There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them,” ” she said. ” … [S]itting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It’s just not for me.”

But comments like the former president’s recent one have kept alive the theorizing that her earlier denial may have been a red herring.

The former First Lady, on the heels of a successful book tour, recently launched a spin-off companion journal to her best-selling memoir, Becoming.

That allows her to plausibly schedule appearances in key primary states, although her itinerary of public events was nearly empty at press time.

Nothing in the Constitution details the specific, day-to-day requirements of a president—meaning that if sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office were not to Obama’s liking, she could serve largely as a figurehead in her husband’s de facto third term.

If she were to enter into the race—and planned to compete in the primaries instead of attempting to woo faithless super-delegates at the Democratic National Convention—an announcement would likely occur by late-January, before the primary voting commences in early February.

However, depending on the filing deadlines for ballot eligibility, such a move may require a write-in campaign.

Some late entries, such as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, have decided to forgo the early primaries and focus only on the Super Tuesday states going to polls in early March.

Obama is believed already to have ample resources at her disposal, which would allow her to bypass many of the fundraising issues that have plagued others in the crowded Democratic field.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.