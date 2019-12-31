POLL: Obama, Trump Tied for ‘Most Admired Man’ of 2019

‘Coincident with the rise in [the president’s] job approval rating…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama tied for “most admired men” in the U.S. this past year, according to a new Gallup poll.

Both Obama and Trump received 18% of the vote for most admired man, with none of the other candidates reaching more than 2%.

The other male objects of adoration were former President Jimmy Carter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama, and billionaire Warren Buffett.

More than 10% of the respondents said the man they admired the most wasn’t a public figure, but someone they knew closely, such as a friend or relative.

And at least 25% of respondents didn’t name anyone at all.

This was Trump’s first time on the list, and Obama’s twelfth.

Sitting presidents are typically among Gallup’s “most admired men,” the polling service explained, and although most of the respondents who chose Trump identified as Republican, his recent improved approval ratings could have something to do with it.

Just this week, Trump’s approval ratings reached 50%, according to a Zogby Analytics survey, placing him above every one of the Democratic frontrunners.

“Riding high on his improved numbers with Independents, which could be the result from independents negative reaction to the House impeachment, Trump is beating Biden and Buttigieg and is tied with Warren among independent voters. But Trump is not entirely out of the woods: Sanders and Bloomberg are winning with independents when matched-up against Trump,” said pollster Jonathan Zogby.

Trump’s approval ratings are the highest they’ve ever been, according to Gallup, among both independent and Republican votes.

“Coincident with the rise in his job approval rating, the 18% of Americans currently naming Trump as the most admired man is also up, from 13% in 2018 and 14% in 2017. Increased mentions of Trump as the most admired man have come almost exclusively among his fellow Republicans — 32% of Republicans named Trump in 2018 and 35% did so in 2017,” the Gallup poll states.