Obama Solicits Mega-Donors for Warren, Despite Her Pledge to Refuse Them

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former President Barack Obama is reportedly going out of his way to talk up presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to wealthy donors reluctant to support her.

Obama has vowed to support whoever the Democratic nominee is in 2020, and though he intentionally stopped short of endorsing Warren, he’s made it clear to Democratic donors that he believes she is qualified to take on President Donald Trump, according to The Hill.

“He obviously thinks she’s very smart,” a Democratic donor said. “He thinks her policy ideas matter. And I think he sees her running the campaign with the most depth.”

The report could come as a slap in the face to Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president who has relied on his ties to the Obama administration to boost his credibility.

Biden likely would have an easier time winning over the party’s wealthy elites, who have long steered Democratic politics but maintain an uneasy relationship with the radical progressive senator.

Not only has she repeatedly demonized the country’s 1-percenters and promised to fund many of her trillions of dollars in socialist entitlement programs by raising taxes of the most wealthy, but Warren even launched her campaign by repudiating their political influence.

Warren previously called on fellow Democrats to join her in pledging to refuse big-money donations and accept only grassroots micro-donations to fund their runs.

She has since backpedaled, however, if not outright reneged on her own pledge.

Obama, whose esoteric political maneuverings of late have fueled significant speculation about his intentions, downplayed his Warren support and discouraged political watchers from reading too much into it.

Going to bat for Warren now is nothing more than a preemptive attempt to “rally the troops” just in case she wins the nomination, one Obama ally claimed.

“He’s asked all of the candidates who have sought his advice three questions: Is your family behind you? Why you? And why now? She checked the box for all,” said one longtime Obama ally. “I think he feels licensed to give an opinion on her because he’s ‘hired’ her.”

Obama did, in fact, hire Warren to help him establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Several other Democratic candidates were involved in his administration, as well. But Warren “has the most substantive achievements from his time in the White House,” according to one former Obama aide.

“And he’s someone who can talk at length about her accolades,” the aide added.

Publicly, Obama has continued to distanced himself from any particular candidate.

“Look, we have a field that is very accomplished, very serious and passionate and smart people who have a history of public service, and whoever emerges from the primary process, I will work my tail off to make sure that they are the next president,” the former president said earlier this year.