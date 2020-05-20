Obama Will Snub White House Portrait Unveiling to Spite Trump

‘If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify … is former President Obama…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former President Barack Obama has said he will not attend the White House’s formal unveiling of his presidential portrait while President Donald Trump is in office, even if that means waiting until 2025, according to NBC News.

The post-presidency rite of passage likely won’t take place anyways, since Trump has not announced plans for the ceremony and has instead insisted that Obama be held accountable for his attempts to undermine Trump’s presidency during the FBI-led Russia-collusion hoax—an effort Trump has dubbed “Obamagate.”

OBAMAGATE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

Trump has ramped up his criticism of Obama as Senate Republicans continue to look into Obama era corruption, specifically the abuses within the intelligence community that allowed top Obama officials to spy on the rival Trump campaign.

They then use illicitly obtained, classified information as political weapons to entrap Trump and his advisers, in addition to spreading the false innuendo from the Steele Dossier to undermine the new president.

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama,” Trump tweeted. “He knew EVERYTHING.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-SC, however, said he is reluctant to subpoena Obama.

“As previously stated, there will be oversight of all things related to Crossfire Hurricane,” Graham said in response to Trump’s tweet, referring to the name given to the FBI’s Russia probe.

“I am greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight,” Graham continued. “No president is above the law. However, the presidency has executive privilege claims against other branches of government.”

Trump and Obama have met only once in person since Inauguration Day, at former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral in 2018.

Obama has said he would be willing to wait until Trump is out of the White House to schedule the portrait unveiling, according to NBC News, even if Trump wins a second term.