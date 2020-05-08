Fmr. Obama Operative, Now in House Race, Caught Lying about Russia Collusion

‘Well, how would you know what the U.S. government knew at that point?’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) Newly declassified transcripts from the House Intelligence Committee show a former Obama administration defense official admitted to lying about Russian collusion.

Now, the disgraced former official, Evelyn Farkas, is running for Congress as a principled national security Democrat who’s willing to speak truth to power.

“When President Obama appointed Evelyn to be Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, she was responsible for U.S. policy toward Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia,” her campaign website reads.

“President Trump’s attacks on patriotic public servants and his actions undermine our national security and democracy,” it continues.

But it turns out Farkas was the one undermining U.S. national security and democracy.

During the collusion uproar that swamped President Donald Trump immediately after his inauguration, Farkas knowingly contributed to the propaganda whirlwind by claiming to have personal knowledge of evidence that proved the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to subvert the 2016 election.

Trump officials might even destroy the evidence if they “found out how we knew what we knew about the Trump staff’s dealing with Russians,” Farkas told an MSNBC Morning Joe panel.

“And we would no longer have access to that intelligence,” she claimed, adding, “Not enough was coming out into the open and I knew there was more.”

But it was all a lie, she later admitted under oath.

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-SC, who was at the time a member of the House Intel Committee, extracted a confession during a closed-door, classified setting on June 26, 2017.

“Why don’t we go back to that sentence that I just asked you about,” Gowdy said. “It says, ‘the Trump folks, if they found out how we knew what we knew about their staff dealing with Russians…’ Well, how would you know what the U.S. government knew at that point?”

“I didn’t,” said Farkas

When asked again, she reiterated, “I didn’t know anything.”

“Did you have information connecting the Trump campaign to the hack of the DNC?” Gowdy asked.

“No,” Farkas admitted.

“So when you say, ‘We knew,’ the reality is you knew nothing,” Gowdy asserted.

“Correct,” Farkas said.