Obama Immigration Officials Caution 2020 Dems against Supporting Open Borders

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Several of former President Barack Obama’s Homeland Security officials warned Democrats against pushing for the decriminalization of illegal immigration, arguing that such a move would devastate the security of the country.

Several of the Democratic presidential candidates, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, have openly endorsed this policy, which would treat illegal immigration as a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

Decriminalizing illegal border crossings would be “tantamount to declaring publicly that we have open borders,” Jeh Johnson, Obama’s former DHS secretary, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Open borders isn’t a winning strategy when most Americans want to see the border enforced, said Marsha Catron, a former deputy assistant secretary at the DHS under Obama.

“We can’t go too far to the left for what people could describe as open borders,” she told The Hill.

Catron said that any of those who have said they supported open borders during the primaries would likely find themselves backpedaling during the general election.

“I understand the emotion involved, we want for people to be treated humanely and with respect, and that’s not happening with the Trump administration,” she said. “But Jeh Johnson, Janet Napolitano, these people who have worked in these situations understand—you just can’t have it this way. It’s unworkable.”

Johnson said that decriminalizing illegal immigration would only encourage migrants to flood the country, and without a proper enforcement system in place, the nation would suffer from a complete lapse of security.

Juliette Kayyem, who was on the Homeland Security Advisory Council during the Obama administration, said she was “shocked” by how many Democratic presidential candidates would rather decriminalize illegal immigration than enforce our laws.

“Trump has given us a great opportunity to address what our immigration policy should be as a nation that was once a beacon for humanity,” Kayyem said. “Instead, we’re focused on an issue that has no relevance to the debate.”

Kayyem echoed other Obama officials in saying that she understood what was driving radical progressive sentiment as means of opposing the current administration.

“I understand what’s animating the repeal proponents,” she said, “but if we were to get rid of every law that is abused by the Trump administration then we’d have no laws.”