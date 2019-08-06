Obama Judge Sides with Enviro Wackos, Halts 10-Year Mining Project

‘This ruling, from an Obama-appointed judge, undermines the scientifically-based decision made by the Forest Service at the behest of radical environmentalists…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) An Obama-appointed judge has halted construction of the planned Rosemont Mine in Arizona, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

This overturns a decision from the Forest Service and giving a huge win to radical environmentalists. Conservation groups argued the mine would destroy the landscape and threaten the habitat of some endangered species.

In his decision, Federal District Judge James Soto said the Forest Service had a duty to protect the Coronado National Forest and failed to do so because they did not look into whether the mining company behind the project had valid mining claims.

The judge called the Forest Service’s approval of the project “arbitrary and capricious,” referencing the commonly held standard in government procedural law.

Soto’s ruling in itself could be considered arbitrary and capricious, though, considering that the Rosemont project had been approved by 17 other agencies at various levels of government, many of them during President Barack Obama’s tenure.

In addition, there were 16 hearings and more than a thousand studies on the project—all this before the Forest Service gave the project the green light.

In March of this year, a separate permit for the mine (stating that it conformed to the Clean Water Act) was also approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The project has been in the making for over a decade.

Hudbay, the company behind the project, said they would appeal the decision to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, a notoriously left-wing court that nonetheless has seen a small rightward shift thanks to appointments made by President Trump.

“We are extremely disappointed with the Court’s decision,” said Peter Kukielski, the company’s interim president and CEO. “We strongly believe that the project conforms to federal laws and regulations that have been in place for decades.”

A statement from the office of Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., termed the decision “disastrous.”

“The Rosemont Mine would be third-largest copper mine in the United States, an industry critical to Arizona’s economy,” said Gosar.

“This ruling, from an Obama-appointed judge, undermines the scientifically-based decision made by the Forest Service at the behest of radical environmentalists,” he said. “I look forward to the appeal of this decision.”

Soto’s ruling, if sustained by higher courts, would be unprecedented.

Federal policy dictates that the Forest Service can almost never reject a mining permit if it meets federal laws.

It could also jeopardize current mining claims on Forest Service land, if the agency’s use of an 1872 Mining Law to justify claims is undermined.

Naturally, the environmentalist groups behind the lawsuit applauded the decision, with one spokesman saying this was a big win for jaguars.

“This is a crucial victory for jaguars and other wildlife that call the Santa Ritas home,” said Randy Serraglio of the Center for Biological Diversity.

“This judge’s ruling protects important springs and streams from being destroyed,” he said. “We’ll move forward with everything we’ve got to keep protecting this southern Arizona jewel from this toxic mine.”

In an article from the Arizona Republic, attorney Stu Gillespie for the radical legal activist group Earthjustice explained the legal rationale of Soto’s ruling, which he said “affirms the fundamental principle that nobody gets a free pass to destroy our public lands.”

“As the Court explained, the Forest Service provided no basis for assuming Hudbay had a right to destroy thousands of years of the Tribes’ cultural heritage,” he stated. “Because this crucial error tainted the entire process, the Court threw out the Forest Service’s decision and enjoined Rosemont from destroying these sacred public lands.”

While Hudbay is appealing the decision, the judge made it clear he wants absolutely no work on the mine proceed in the meantime.