Obama-Era Renewable Energy Project Fails, Costing Taxpayers $740 Million

‘You should probably have more than one or two high-profile failures. Otherwise, you haven’t invested aggressively enough…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Three years since he left office, President Barack Obama‘s taxpayer-subsidized ‘renewable energy’ schemes continue to collapse.

Topping the Solyndra and Fisker Automotive boondoggles in cost, the $1 billion Crescent Dunes solar plant closed last year, costing Americans $737 million under Obama’s stimulus package, Popular Mechanics reported.

Situated between Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, ACS Cobra, a Spanish engineering and construction company, built more than 10,000 mirrors to redirect the sun’s rays toward a molten salt tower that stands 640-feet tall.

The molten salt tower, built by SolarReserve with taxpayer money, creates steam and electricity—or, at least it was supposed to.

The Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project stopped producing electricity in April 2019 and lost its only customer, NV Energy, when the Department of Energy was forced to assume responsibility for the bankrupt solar plant in August 2019.

The Crescent Dunes project began in 2011, but it did not begin operating until September 2015.

Due to the relative success of solar panels, which produce energy more effectively and at a lower cost, the convoluted Crescent Dunes project was obsolete before it ever went online, Bloomberg reported.

Still, a month after the plant was commissioned, a leak in the molten salt tank forced the solar plant to shut down for nearly a year.

When the molten-salt power plant was performing at its best, energy cost about $135 per megawatt-hour.

While the cost per megawatt-hour of solar panels fell drastically from $355 in 2009 to $30 in 2020, the cost per megawatt-hour at the Crescent Dunes plant flatlined.

The Crescent Dunes energy plant consistently fell short of its promised output of 40,000 kilowatt hours per month. In fact, the plant never reached that number, and it only came close a handful of times.

And, Crescent Dunes promised 50 percent efficiency, but rarely exceeded 20 percent.

When the project was announced, the Obama administration thought that the technology at Crescent Dunes was the future of renewable energy.

In addition to the $737 million that Obama’s Department of Energy pumped into the failed project, private investors at CitiGroup loaned another $140 million.

When SolarReserve was awarded the loan guarantees from the Obama administration, CEO Kevin Smith boldly stated, “We’re proud to be doing our part to win the future,” Bloomberg reported.

Now the company’s in a lawsuit with the DoE over the future of the shuttered power plant.

Bill Gould, a co-founder of SolarReserve who quit the company last year, said the contractors failed.

“It was a tragedy of mismanagement,” he said.

According to Yale economics professor Kenneth Gillingham, major investment failures are a routine part of the federal government’s investments. Gillingham was a member of President Barack Obama’s White House Council of Economic Advisers.

“You should probably have more than one or two high-profile failures,” he said. “Otherwise, you haven’t invested aggressively enough.”

The Energy Department has invested $28 billion in loan guarantees, with the bankruptcy at Crescent Dunes amounting to a loss of less than 3 percent of the overall investment strategy.

But Chris Edwards, the director of tax policy studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, has a different view of government-subsidized energy projects.

“There’s a long and growing list of failed government projects,” Edwards said, advising the government to avoid public investment in the future.