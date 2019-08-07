NYTimes Caves to Liberal Mob, Changes Headline About Trump

‘Lives literally depend on you doing better, NYT…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The New York Times caved and changed a front page headline that read “Trump urges unity vs. racism” after several Democrats said they disagreed with the paper’s characterization.

The headline was about President Donald Trump’s address to the nation after two mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

But the Democrats, who have claimed, contrary to evidence, that Trump’s rhetoric inspired the El Paso shooter, denounced the left-leaning newspaper and said the headline was a dishonest representation of Trump’s true intentions.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, took to Twitter to suggest that the Times was complicit in the “racism” that she and others on the Left have repeatedly accused Trump and his supporters of harboring.

Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by – and often relies upon – the cowardice of mainstream institutions. https://t.co/ynjgtT66yI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

The Times ran the headline in its first-run print edition, but after several 2020 candidates spoke out against it, the paper changed the headline in its subsequent versions.

Presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, echoed Ocasio–Cortez’s complaints, claiming Trump was “responsible for this.”

“Lives literally depend on you doing better, NYT. Please do,” Booker tweeted.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, were quick to join in.

Even Times contributor Wajahat Ali condemned the headline: “I write for the NYT. This is a terrible headline.”

Trump slammed the Times for giving into the liberal mob, musing that he “almost got a good headline” from the paper.