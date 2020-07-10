NYPD Retirements Up 400% as Officers Flee the Force

‘If we have no cops because no one wants to be a cop, they will have achieved their ultimate goal…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Retirements in the New York Police Department are up nearly 400% amidst the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and conflict between city officials and law enforcement.

The number of police officers filing retirement papers has quadrupled over the past week, creating a bottleneck in the system and forcing the department to cap the number of retirements it accepts.

Nearly 503 officers have reportedly filed for retirement between the day George Floyd died and last Friday, according to the New York Post. And last week, a line of officers was spotted outside the office where police officers file for retirement.

“Apparently, the pension section is only taking a certain amount of people per day, and I think they are backed up till late July, early August,” one officer said, according to the Post. “That’s why you don’t see like 100 a day, because they are only doing like 35 to 40 a day, by appointment.”

The NYPD said that it isn’t denying any cops who do want to retire, but added that it’s asking officers who plan to retire to wait to file for at least another month.

Officers in the department predicted that this would happen back in June.

Anti-police protests, riots, looting, arson and violent acts against law enforcement have ensued while Democrat city leaders have sided with radical protestors rather than confront lawless left-wing mobs. So many cops have decided they’ve had enough.

Moreover, city officials like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have actively blamed law enforcement for tensions within the city, which makes many men in uniform feel like those up top don’t have their backs. Indeed, de Blasio recently approved a $1 billion “defund the police” budget cut.

“We are all asking the same question: ‘How can we keep doing our job in this environment?’,” said Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch.

“And that is exactly what the anti-cop crowd wants,” he continued. “If we have no cops because no one wants to be a cop, they will have achieved their ultimate goal.”