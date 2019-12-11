NYC Still Sending Homeless People to North Carolina, Despite Travel Ban

‘I think it’s just a clear example of another social justice warrior that is simply a hypocrite…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) New York City continues to send dozens of homeless families to North Carolina even though the city passed a law in 2016 preventing its city council from doing any kind of business with the state.

In doing so, Mayor Bill de Blasio is “ignoring his own travel ban,” said North Carolina state Sen. Danny Britt. “I think it’s just a clear example of another social justice warrior that is simply a hypocrite.”

De Blasio pushed the travel ban after North Carolina introduced a bill that would have required transgender individuals to use the bathroom of their biological sex. The state partially repealed the law in 2017, but de Blasio still hasn’t lifted the travel ban, arguing the partial repeal doesn’t do enough to protect the rights of transgenders in the state.

However, de Blasio has been more than happy to ship his homeless problem to North Carolina, paying landlords in the state nearly $640,000 to house 40 families who were living in the city’s homeless shelters.

“So he has a restriction for New Yorkers to come to North Carolina but he doesn’t have a problem with sending these individuals to our community? This appears to be a bit hypocritical,” Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin told the New York Post.

Colvin, a Democrat, has six NYC homeless families in his district.

New York City has been doing this for years, and not just with North Carolina. The city has spent millions of dollars transporting hundreds of homeless people across the country without informing the cities and states that they were doing so.

The Special One-Time Assistance program, instituted by de Blasio, gives homeless people a year’s worth of rent and a one-way ticket to anywhere in the country. The program has cost city taxpayers more than $90 million since it was implemented.

“We are as compassionate as a community as you will ever find anywhere. The problem I had with this initiative is the policy of disrespecting the fact that you should notify the district of what you’re doing with sending these people,” Colvin said.