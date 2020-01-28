NYC Continues to Release Violent Illegal Aliens Despite ICE’s Requests

‘At some point, the lives and safety of the residents of NYC has to matter over the agendas of the politicians…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) New York City’s sanctuary policies continue to endanger citizens, according to immigration officials.

The city’s law enforcement refuses to work with federal immigration officials. As a result, multiple violent illegal aliens have been released into New York’s streets.

Just last week, federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement picked up two illegal aliens after the city’s law enforcement had released them. The first, a Ukrainian citizen, was arrested on multiple counts of sexual and physical abuse. The second, a Mexican national, was arrested on multiple charges of physical assault.

“I don’t know what it will take for the representatives of New York City to see that keeping their sanctuary city policies are dangerous to the residents of this great city and, in some cases, deadly,” Thomas Decker, ICE’s New York field office director, said in a statement.

“Their policies continue to shield criminal aliens, allowing them to seek refuge in NYC communities and allows them to continue to break the laws of this country which threaten the lives and safety of its citizens,” Decker said. “At some point, the lives and safety of the residents of NYC has to matter over the agendas of the politicians.”

ICE said these kinds of secret releases are normal in New York City. Last October, the city’s Department of Correction released an illegal alien charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse not just once, but twice.

“It’s frightening that the City is more concerned about the release of a convicted criminal alien, who was ordered deported, than the victims of his crimes,” Decker said at the time.

This weekend, ICE said that if New York City does not comply with federal immigration enforcement’s lawful detainers, the federal government would sue the city, along with Denver, Colorado—another self-proclaimed sanctuary city.

“If they don’t comply, we’ll be working with DOJ to go to district court to force them to comply with the requirements,” acting ICE Director Matthew Albence said during a press conference.

“The individuals that fail to comply can be held in contempt,” Albence said. “They can show up to court with a toothbrush, because they might not be going home that night.”