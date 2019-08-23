NYC Mayor De Blasio Opens Taxpayer-Subsidized Housing to Illegals

‘It’s just the latest idiotic idea to come out of this administration…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Illegal immigrants will be able to access subsidized cheap housing under a new rule change approved by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Before de Blasio’s reform, the housing lottery required proof of a formal credit check, which means residents would need to provide a Social Security or taxpayer identification number.

But that rule no longer applies, which means any resident, regardless of whether they’re legal, can access New York City housing.

“For too long, families without access to credit have faced barriers to the affordable housing they need,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement, according to the New York Post. “By allowing New Yorkers to submit rental history instead of credit checks, we are creating a fairer system for all New Yorkers.”

City officials claimed the expanded eligibility is necessary because minorities often suffer from poor credit, though they admitted it would help illegal immigrants as well.

“These new changes are a step towards promoting greater racial equity in our housing market and greater access to affordable housing, regardless of immigration status,” said Bitta Mostofi, who runs the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

New York state assembly member Nicole Malliotakis slammed the decision.

Another ridiculous move by @BilldeBlasio. There’s 60k homeless in #NYC despite record spending. He’s planning 90 shelters. But NOW he wants to give our limited affordable housing units to citizens of OTHER countries instead of caring for our own in need. https://t.co/3mq1VqCxpf — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) August 21, 2019

Councilman Eric Ulrich, R-Queens, agreed: “It’s just the latest idiotic idea to come out of this administration. The mayor is setting up people to fail and is doing a disservice to New Yorkers who desperately need affordable housing.”

City Hall is also loosening its rent laws and rules on household size, allowing more people to cram into smaller housing units, the Post reported.

“By addressing the challenges many low-income New Yorkers face in the rental application process, we are creating more options for those in need of an affordable home,” said Eric Enderlin, president of the city’s Housing Development Corp.