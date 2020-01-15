NY Illegal Alien Rapes, Murders 92-Year-Old Woman after Police Released Him

‘It was a deadly choice to release a man on an active ICE detainer back onto the streets after his first arrest included assault and weapon charges…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The New York Police Department arrested Reeaz Khan, a 21-year-old illegal alien from South America, last Friday and charged him with raping and murdering a 92-year-old woman.

The elderly lady, Maria Fuertes, fell victim to a vicious attacker who was aided by New York City’s sanctuary city policies.

“It was a deadly choice to release a man on an active ICE detainer back onto the streets after his first arrest included assault and weapon charges, and he now faces new charges, including murder,” said Thomas R. Decker, field-office director for New York’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The NYPD previously arrested Khan on Nov. 27 and charged him with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, after he stabbed his father in the chest with a piece from a broken ceramic mug, NY Daily News reported.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer for an in-custody transfer between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, but the NYPD released him, ICE reported.

Khan faces charges for “murder, sexual abuse, contact by forcible compulsion and sexual abuse against a person incapable of consent.”

After the alleged rape and murder, Khan provided authorities with multiple bizarre stories about the incident, the whole time portraying himself as a Good Samaritan who fell victim to unfortunate circumstances.

“I’m crying about this too,” said Khan, who apparently was unaware that he was caught on video, to the NY Daily News.

“I had a grandma that I took care of,” he said, as he spoke for an hour about the incident. “I’d wipe her eyes, carry her, and take her to doctors appointments. I would never hurt an elderly woman.”

Khan said he had walked to a hookah lounge, expecting to find his cousins waiting for him, but he turned back for home when he realized they were not there.

That’s when he said he saw Maria Fuertes “kicking her legs and shaking her arms around.”

“As I walked down the sidewalk I saw someone, a lady on the floor to the side of me,” Khan said. “I should have kept walking and just not helped but it’s in my heart to help.”

New York City prosecutors said surveillance video tells a different story.

Khan walked toward Fuertes while she standing, searching garbage bags for recyclable cans and bottles. Neighbors said she routinely walked late at night to collect returnable items.

In the video, Khan and Fuertes then fall to the ground for four minutes, after which Khan is seen running by himself from the scene.

But Khan offers a few different versions of the story.

First, he offered assitance when he reportedly saw her on the ground: “I got scared and so I tried to grab her and push her up but she hit me with her arms and I fell back,” Khan said on Sunday. “I was so scared I didn’t know what to do… I just ran home and left.”

Later on, Khan strangely claimed that he fell on Fuertes, his belt buckle broke off, and “his pants fell down and his penis fell near her vagina but he did not have intercourse with her.”

Fuertes’s injuries, which led to her death, tell a different story.

She had a “fractured spine, broken ribs, internal hemorrhaging and tears in her vagina, according to court papers.”

“Why would I touch a 92 year old woman?” he added. “I have a girlfriend and have had sex with other women.”

After the interview, Khan told the NYPD that he raised her skirt and tried to put his penis in her, but he “did not know what came over him.”

“I didn’t mean I raped her,” he said. “I meant when I was with her I don’t know what came over me and I ran.”

“If I could go back I would have never stopped to try to help,” Khan said from jail, again asserting his own victimhood. “Look at what it’s done to me.”