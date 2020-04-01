NY Hospital Exec. Fired for Saying Trump Supporters Should ‘Give Up’ Ventilators

‘I think they should be the only ones in packed churches on Sunday…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A New York health executive was fired this week after she suggested President Donald Trump’s supporters should be forced to “pledge to give up their ventilators for someone else” as the coronavirus spreads in the state.

In a post on Facebook, Laura Krolczyk, vice president for external affairs at New York’s Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, posted an article about the Trump administration’s reluctance to pay corporations such as Ventec and General Motors to produce ventilators, according to the Buffalo News.

“Trump supporters need to pledge to give up their ventilators for someone else … and not go to the hospital,” Krolczyk wrote.

Lisa LaTrovato, director of development at Hauptman Woodward Medical Research Institute, responded, “I think they should be the only ones in packed churches on Sunday.”

Krloczyk replied: “They should barricade themselves in there and ride this out.”

When another user confronted Krloczyk and LaTrovato for “saying we [should decide] who lives and [who dies] based on political views,” Krloczyk responded, “That’s literally what [Trump] is saying.”

“Take your ‘wow’ and comprehend what your hero is saying,” Krloczyk said to the user.

“Your hero is saying YOU don’t need a ventilator. So don’t take one,” she continued. “Also don’t cash your stimulus check. It’s all a hoax. Chew some ibuprofen and be on with your day.”

Republican strategist Michael Caputo flagged the exchange, and Roswell Park condemned Krloczyk’s comments, calling them “inappropriate.”

Krolczyk was initially placed on administrative leave but has since been fired, according to Annie Deck–Miller, a spokeswoman for the hospital. Hauptman Woodward has also placed LaTrovato on leave.

“This behavior is not tolerated at Roswell Park,” the company said in a statement. “If any team members act in a way that does not accord with that commitment, we will take swift and appropriate action, just as we did in this instance.”

Both Krolczyk and LaTrovato worked for Democratic politicians before entering the healthcare industry, according to the Buffalo News. Krolczyk worked for Hillary Clinton and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and LaTrovato worked for former Rep. Louise Slaughter.