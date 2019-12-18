New York DMVs Overwhelmed by Illegals Applying for Driver’s Licenses

‘Local officials, including the county clerks who run DMV offices, cannot choose which laws they like and which they will disregard…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) DMV offices across New York were overwhelmed with license applicants as the state’s new Green Light Law, which allows illegal aliens to apply for driver’s licenses, went into effect.

Many offices had hours-long waits, according to the New York Daily News, and dozens of applicants were turned away and told to return later this week.

Lines to apply for New York driver’s licenses go as far as around the block on the first day undocumented immigrants can apply for them https://t.co/ez6Ca3jxbe pic.twitter.com/7ogsYdTPDb — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2019

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation into law in June, but some county clerks ideologically opposed to the law have challenged it in court.

The state government slammed the lawsuits and issued a warning to clerks who refuse to comply with the new guidelines.

“Local officials, including the county clerks who run DMV offices, cannot choose which laws they like and which they will disregard,” said Department of Motor Vehicles spokeswoman Lisa Koumjian in a statement. “If a clerk is unwilling to follow state law, he or she should resign their office.”

Many of the illegal immigrants waiting in line at the state’s DMVs praised the law.

“I thank God for his help today,” said Ivan Blanco, a Colombia native. “You can take your kids to school. You can drive to work. You can keep your family more relaxed.”

Blanco added that even if New York hadn’t passed a law allowing illegals to apply for licenses, many immigrants who have continued to drive anyway. “Many people here drive without a license,” he said. “That’s wrong.”

Some county clerks have said that the Green Light legislation contradicts federal immigration law.

“At a time when we’re making people jump through hoops that live in this country to get … a Real ID or an enhanced driver’s license, and then we’re going to willy-nilly give a license to an ID to someone that cannot prove that they’re here legally,” said Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola.