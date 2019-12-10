Devin Nunes to Sue Adam Schiff for Releasing His Phone Records

‘I believe I am the first member of Congress ever to have phone records exposed like this…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the House Intelligence Committee‘s ranking GOP member, said Saturday that he will take legal action action against Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the committee chairman, for releasing his personal phone records.

In the Democrat’s Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report, Schiff included the phone records of a number of his political rivals, including Nunes, presidential lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, Fox News host Sean Hannity and journalist John Solomon.

“I believe I am the first member of Congress ever to have phone records exposed like this,” Nunes said on “Fox and Friends.” “We’re definitely going to take legal action.”

He said the courts must “stop that from happening again.”

Democrats have long targeted Nunes, the former Intelligence Committee chair, who has led efforts to “continue to expose corruption” among Democratic officials—specifically regarding the FBI’s operations to spy on former Trump adviser Carter Page and three other Americans connected with the president’s 2016 campaign.

Most recently, the smear campaign included a CNN claim that Nunes had gone to Europe for a secret meeting with Giuliani, who was overseeing a private investigation into Ukrainian corruption claims that implicated former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

“I think they were embarrassed by their lack of evidence they were able to present through the hearings,” Nunes said on Fox.

“So, what happened is, the Friday before Thanksgiving, this fake news story drops about me supposedly being in Vienna [Austria],” he continued. “And then we get back from Thanksgiving and then, lo and behold, my name along with one of my current staff people … and a former staff person, all of a sudden our civil liberties are violated because our phone records show up in this report.”

Nunes also said House Democrats, led by Schiff, put false phone records in the report in order to connect him with Lev Parnas, an associate of Giuliani’s who has reportedly helped investigate the Biden conspiracy.

Fox host Ed Henry asked Nunes whether he spoke with Parnas.

“I didn’t recognize the name until just in the last month when he was indicted, because I didn’t know who the person was,” Nunes said.

“I can tell you that there’s no way that I talked about me being in Vienna meeting with random Ukrainians,” he said. “That didn’t happen. Right? So, I can tell you we didn’t talk about that because that didn’t happen.”