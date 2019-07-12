NUNES: DOJ Investigators Should Assemble a Grand Jury for Russia-Gate Probe

‘The U.S. attorney in Connecticut needs to get all this information quickly as possible and then interview all these people under oath in front of a grand jury…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said the federal attorney charged with investigating the origins of the Russia collusion hoax should assemble a grand jury and interview those involved under oath.

U.S. Attorney John Durham, assigned to the investigation by Attorney General William Barr earlier this year, is reportedly looking into the FBI’s and Justice Department’s roles in the three-year long investigation into alleged collusion between Trump and Russia.

“The U.S. attorney in Connecticut needs to get all this information quickly as possible and then interview all these people under oath in front of a grand jury,” Nunes told Fox News.

Nunes, who is the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said Durham and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz should also investigate how the FBI was able to obtain a FISA warrant when there was no evidence to support the Russian collusion theory.

Horowitz reportedly interviewed British spy Christopher Steele, the author of the debunked Steele dossier, which likely led to the FISA warrant.

Trump and Barr both maintain that the FBI—then overseen by Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe—was instrumental in starting the investigation, likely due to political bias.

“We also know the FBI has told Congress that they didn’t know anything about the Steele dossier until September 2016,” Nunes said. “Another lie, because we know from the interviews with [Justice Department official] Bruce Ohr and others—and even Andrew Weissmann, the ‘pitbull’ for [special counsel Robert] Mueller—that he was actually briefed on the dossiers in 2016.”

According to a Fox News report, one key witness not connected to the DOJ or FBI came forward after Barr tasked Durham with the review of the origins of the Russia investigation. Steele was reportedly the “breakthrough” topic the witness addressed.

If Steele wants to clear his name, Nunes said, he should testify before Congress.