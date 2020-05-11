NUNES: Original FBI Summary of Flynn Interview is ‘Missing’

‘Behind closed doors, they weren’t as tough as what they were out on the cable news networks, where they were getting paid to pontificate…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said the FBI’s original interview summary with former national security adviser Michael Flynn—in which they claimed Flynn had perjured himself—is “missing.”

“The original report that was used to brief the United States Congress, that report is missing. It’s gone, poof, we can’t find it,” Nunes told Fox Business on Sunday.

Nunes said that he, along with several other congressional Republicans, had always disbelieved the narrative that Flynn lied to the FBI, because what the intelligence community officials told Congress in closed-door earrings was very different than what they said on television.

“Behind closed doors, they weren’t as tough as what they were out on the cable news networks, where they were getting paid to pontificate,” he explained. “And you see, when they’re on the chopping block and they can be busted for lying or misleading Congress, they got very, very weak.”

Several FBI officials even testified before Congress that “Flynn wasn’t lying,” Nunes said.

“So you can imagine my astonishment when it began to leak out in the press that General Flynn was being busted for lying to the FBI, and that’s what the Mueller team, the dirty Mueller team, that’s what they were going to bust him on,” he said.

But now Republicans can’t prove the “discrepancies” between the “on the record” testimony of FBI officials and Mueller’s report because the FBI’s original 302—meaning, the report in which Flynn is accused of lying to FBI officials—has vanished, Nunes said.

The report that remains has been “doctored” by FBI officials trying to cover their trail, Nunes said, which was made evident by text exchanges between disgraced “FBI lovebirds” Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

“And that report—we know it was doctored, because the lovebirds—we have the text messages of them doctoring the report,” Nunes explained.