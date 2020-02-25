House Republicans May Make Criminal Referrals After Mueller Team Misconduct Exposed

‘I always assumed that Papadopolous probably was helpful….’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After evidence emerged that members of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team withheld information from the courts and Congress, House Republicans said they are considering taking action against them.

That action would most likely be a criminal referral, according to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the former House Intelligence Committee chairman who is now ranking member.

“We’re now going through these 302s, and we’re going to be making criminal referrals on the Mueller dossier team, the people that put this Mueller report together,” Nunes told investigative reporter John Solomon of Just the News.

Nunes specifically referred to declassified FBI memos that prove at least one of Mueller’s team members withheld potentially exculpatory information about former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopolous, and his willingness to work with the FBI during Mueller’s investigation.

These memos are “our first evidence of the Mueller team lying to the court,” Nunes explained. “It’s a lie. It’s a total lie.”

Papadopolous tried to help the FBI locate a key witness named Joseph Mifsud, according to the memos obtained by Solomon through a FOIA request.

But in his sentencing recommendation, Mueller team member Aaron Zelinsky claimed Papadopolous obstructed the Mueller team’s attempts to find Mifsud.

“I always assumed that Papadopolous probably was helpful. I mean, he’s kind of alluded to that, that he offered to be helpful, but we had never seen the actual [memos],” Nunes said.

If Nunes moves forward with criminal referrals, the Justice Department would need to investigate Mueller’s team members and/or review the accuracy of Mueller’s final report, according to Just The News.

Nunes mentioned U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is currently investigating the origins of Mueller’s investigation. Durham could turn his attention to Mueller’s team, and not just the intelligence community, Nunes said.