NUNES: House Republicans Have Sent 14 Criminal Referrals to DOJ Over Russia Hoax

‘They set an obstruction of justice trap. There’s no doubt in my mind that we will make a conspiracy referral there…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have sent at least 14 criminal referrals to the Justice Department in the wake of the Russia-collusion hoax, according to its ranking minority member, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

“We have recommended many criminal referrals now, I think we’re up to somewhere around 14 criminal referrals that we have now made to the Department of Justice,” Nunes told Fox Business on Monday.

House Republicans’ ongoing investigation into the debunked Russian collusion conspiracy has turned up “many unanswered questions,” according to Nunes—questions he hopes Attorney General William Barr will look into at length.

Nunes made at least eight criminal referrals earlier this year, and U.S. Attorney John Durham, the special prosecutor overseeing the criminal probe at the DOJ, is reportedly looking at the House’s findings.

There should be “developments” in Durham’s investigation by the end of the summer, Barr said last week.

“It could involve … very high-level Obama officials,” Nunes said.

“But with what we really want to see happen is those people that were in the [Hillary] Clinton campaign that coordinated with the dirty cops who wasted millions of dollars of taxpayer money—those are the people that the Department of Justice has to really rein in and, hopefully, are able to prosecute.”

Nunes also wants to see former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigated, and several of the criminal referrals Republicans have made over the past couple of months have specifically targeted officials involved in “the Mueller witch hunt,” he said last month.

“We’re doing a large criminal referral on the Mueller dossier team that put together a fraudulent report—that knew there was no collusion the day that Mueller walked in the door,” Nunes told Fox News.

“They set an obstruction of justice trap,” he added. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we will make a conspiracy referral there.”