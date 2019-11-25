REPORT: No NFL Team Wants to Sign Colin Kaepernick
(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Not one NFL team is interested in signing former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to ESPN.
Representatives from several teams agreed to attend an NFL-organized workout for Kaepernick last week, but at the last minute, Kaepernick withdrew and scheduled his own workout over an hour away from the original location.
As a result, only seven teams showed up, and the other 25 teams that weren’t present have admitted they’re not interested either.
Some sources told ESPN that something could materialize in the future, but right now, nothing is expected.
After the workout, Kaepernick repeated the claim that the NFL had intentionally shut him out because he began the controversial trend of kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
“I’ve been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years,” he said. “We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.”
Many of Kaepernick’s allies, including rapper Jay-Z, accused the failed quarterback of turning a “legitimate workout” into a “publicity stunt.”
And ESPN personality Stephen Smith said Kaepernick’s “performance” proves that he’s not interested in football at all.
Kaepernick, however, has defended his decision to withdraw from the official NFL workout, saying his main grievance was that the league did not want the media to attend, despite Kaepernick’s requests.
“Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency,” Kaepernick’s representatives said in a statement. “The NFL denied this request. Based on the prior conduct by the league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today. Mr. Kaepernick looks forward to seeing the representatives from the clubs today.”
Former US Olympic women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe, a fellow America-basher, has said Kaepernick was blackballed by the league due to “white supremacy.”