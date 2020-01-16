Va. Gov. Declares State of Emergency to Ban Guns on Capitol Grounds Ahead of Protest

‘ Governor’s actions will unfortunately impede the ability of people to exercise not only their Second Amendment rights, but their First Amendment rights as well…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to temporarily ban weapons from the state capitol grounds ahead of a pro-Second Amendment rally scheduled for next week.

Northam claimed the individuals protesting the Democratic state legislature’s proposed gun-control legislation pose a threat of “armed confrontation and assault on our Capitol.”

Thus, starting Friday evening and ending Tuesday night, firearms, sticks, bats, chains, and other weapons will be prohibited on the grounds.

State law enforcement had “received credible intelligence” gathered via “dark web channels used by white nationalists outside Virginia” that revealed “malicious plans” to “storm our Capitol” and “weaponize drones,” Northam claimed.

“This includes out-of state militias and hate groups from across the country,” Northam said, according to The Washington Post. “They’re not coming to peacefully protest. They’re coming to intimidate and cause harm.”

More than 100 Virginia counties have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” in protest of the state Democrats’ attempts to pass radical anti-gun legislation.

Because of this, Northam said the protests planned for next week are not the same as “peacefully assembled” activist rallies.

“No one wants another incident like the one we saw in Charlottesville in 2017,” he said, referencing the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally that turned deadly. “We will not allow mayhem and violence to happen here.”

Virginia Republicans acknowledged Northam’s safety concerns, but said the real threat comes from outside “agitators,” not law-abiding Virginia gun owners.

“While we fully expect this to be peaceful, there are legitimate concerns of a few bad actors hijacking the rally,” House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement.

“Law enforcement says those agitators are acting on their own volition and are not part of the busloads of Virginians visiting the Capitol,” he said. “While we are grateful for the precautions taken by law enforcement, the Governor’s actions will unfortunately impede the ability of people to exercise not only their Second Amendment rights, but their First Amendment rights as well.”