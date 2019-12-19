Va. Gov. Northam Backtracks on Gun Grab as 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries Spread

‘I’m not going to lock up a large part of Virginia…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly backed down from their threat to outlaw and confiscate so-called assault weapons, but gun-rights advocates may find their supposed compromise equally unacceptable.

A new proposed ban will include a grandfather clause for citizens already owning assault weapons. Instead, they will require citizens currently possessing firearms to register them with the government.

Despite the admission from many top Democrats that they plan to confiscate firearms from law-abiding Americans, Northam claimed that the gun registry would attract less public push-back, according to Law Enforcement Today.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Northam and the Democrats reversed their earlier proposal for outright gun confiscation because of the widespread commitment to 2nd Amendment sanctuary cities throughout Virginia.

Already, the vast majority of Virginia’s counties (75 of 95) and 18 cities have declared themselves to be sanctuary counties, meaning that they have committed to refuse the enforcement of unconstitutional infringements upon the Second Amendment, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“I have guns that they’re talking about banning,” said Crystal Kiffer, a dentist and lifelong resident of Fauquier County, where thousands arrived to support the 2nd Amendment sanctuary proposal. “It’s gonna be a tough, tough day if I don’t get to hold onto my guns. I’m not going to let them go.”

SB-16, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, would have criminalized the ownership of firearms that the state labeled as assault weapons, including pistols, shotguns, and rifles (including AR-15s), Virginia Mercury reported.

After Northam’s backtracking, Saslaw agreed: “I’m not going to lock up a large part of Virginia.”

Still, Virginia Democrats seem committed to an array of restrictive proposals, including universal background checks, red-flaw laws and limits on the number of weapons that people can buy.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League said that the assault weapons ban, even with a grandfather clause, is far too oppressive.

“Who are WE to negotiate away the right of future generations to own AR-15s, or their equivalent, and magazines of whatever capacity they want?,” VCDL said in an email to Virgina Mercury.

“Who are WE to give away the right of future generations to protect themselves from criminals or from a government that’s gone tyrannical, just so we can selfishly have our guns and magazines now?”