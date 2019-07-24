North Dakota Sues Army Corps for Cost of Pipeline Protest

‘The Army Corps allowed the protest on its land, and our state was forced to pay for law enforcement and public safety costs…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said the state will sue the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for doing “nothing” to stop radical Dakota Access Pipeline protesters from destroying the environment.

Stenehjem filed a $38 million lawsuit in the federal district court in Bismarck last week, alleging that the Corps neglected to enforce laws that would have reduced illegal activity and harm to the environment, KFYR reported.

Stenehjem said the Corps’s negligence cost the state’s taxpayers $38 million in damages and payroll for 1,400 officers who were at the protest that occurred from August 2016 to February 2017.

The state’s Republican U.S. congressional delegation said it stood behind the attorney general’s decision to take the Corps to federal court.

“We support the Attorney General because the Army Corps allowed the protest on its land, and our state was forced to pay for law enforcement and public safety costs,” said Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, according to Cramer’s press release.

Stenehjem tried to work with the Corps through a mediated process rather than taking the federal government to court.

North Dakota filed a claim under the Federal Tort Claims Act in July 2018, which allows private parties to recover monetary losses from damages caused or allowed by the federal government.

Stenehjem said the Corps did not respond to the state’s request for reimbursement.

He said he has not talked with Corps officials since August 2016.

North Dakota’s senators and representative said they tried to arrange a meeting with the Corps so that the issue would not have to travel to the courts. They also reported that the Corps did not respond to their requests.

North Dakota loaned money from the Bank of North Dakota to pay for the costs related to the protests.

The Department of Justice gave North Dakota $10 million in 2017 to offset the burden on the state. Dakota Access LLC donated $15 million in 2018. North Dakota owes $13.3 million.