NJ Police Release Unlicensed Illegal Alien Who Hit, Killed 7-Year-Old Boy

‘Had it not been for the persistent, courageous and diligent efforts of ICE-ERO to track him down, this individual might have fled…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A Mexican illegal alien hit a grandmother and her two grandchildren, killing a 7-year-old boy and critically injuring the 71-year-old woman, yet local police released him on a court summons.

Egg Harbor Township Police—located in Atlantic County, New Jersey—arrested and charged 30-year-old Jorge Rodriguez–Saldana for causing death while driving without a license, which is a third-degree felony.

Because New Jersey is a sanctuary state, officers are instructed not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Atlantic County law enforcement did not tell Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the incident, despite the suspect being a Mexican national who illegally entered the United States, according to an ICE release.

On July 13, two days after the incident, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations found and arrested Rodriguez–Saldana in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

“Unfortunately this is another example that makes apparent the significant public safety concerns the NJ AG Directive limiting cooperation with ICE poses,” said John Tsoukaris, field office director for ICE-ERO Newark.

“Had it not been for the persistent, courageous and diligent efforts of ICE-ERO to track him down, this individual might have fled. We will continue to make public safety our highest priority despite dangerous state policies.”

Rodriguez–Saldana hit Yuexian Hong and her two grandchildren, Marco Yu and his brother, at about 8:40 p.m. on July 11, NJ.com reported.

Yu died, but his brother was not injured.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said law enforcement released Rodriguez–Saldana because causing death while driving without a license carries a presumption against detention in jail.

Yu comes from an entrepreneurial family that owns restaurants in Egg Harbor City and Hammonton.

A relative called Marco a “very, very smart boy.”

He would have entered the third grade this fall.