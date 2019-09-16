Nike’s Colin Kaepernick Ad Wins Emmy Award for Best Commercial

Shoe company maintains close ties to former NFL quarterback…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Nike’s polarizing ad featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has won a Creative Arts Emmy for best commercial, according to the Huffington Post.

The ad, which praised those who “dream crazy,” featured Kaepernick and other athletes like Serena Williams and LeBron James.

Kaepernick was featured for his past notoriety, for kneeling during the national anthem prior to NFL games, in an attempt to protest racial injustice.

“Believe in something,” Kaepernick says in the ad, “Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

President Trump slammed Nike and Kaepernick after the ad came out, predicting a drop in sales for the sportswear company.

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Nike has kept close ties to Kaepernick ever since the commercial aired, even pulling a new shoe that featured the Betsy Ross flag because Kaepernick claimed it reminded the African American community of America’s past ties to slavery.

Afterward, a coalition of African American pastors urged Nike to end its relationship with Kaepernick and “stand up for America.”

“Many of us marched in the civil rights movement of the 1960s and have an established record of civic activism,” said the coalition. “… We represent a variety of races, ethnicities, and creeds. And we agree that Mr. Kaepernick’s views on America and the flag are fringe opinions, not shared by any of us especially the African Americans who marched against segregation with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”