Will the Next AOC Come From...Texas?

‘I have a lot of admiration for her, but that doesn’t mean we’re the same…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Leftists have found the next Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez.

Campaigners behind the Green New Deal endorsed Jessica Cisneros, a climate-change activist and immigration attorney who launched a primary campaign against Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

Cuellera has been dubbed “Big Oil’s Favorite Democrat.”

The Sunrise Movement, a grassroots organization that helped popularize Ocasio–Cortez’s radical climate change legislation, threw its weight behind Cisneros and is trying to brand her as the next AOC, a young Latina woman who plans on fighting for radical change.

Her primary opponent, Cuellar, votes against President Donald Trump more than 60 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight, but tends to be fiscally conservative.

And he’s the epitome of establishment politics, according to Varshini Prakash, Sunrise Movement’s executive director.

“Henry Cuellar represents all that’s wrong with Washington,” Prakash told the Huffington Post. “Even though he calls himself a Democrat, he rakes in campaign contributions from fossil fuel CEOs and Wall Street and joins with Trump to do their bidding in Congress. Young people like Jessica Cisneros have seen the impacts of these failed policies for our entire lives.”

Cisneros raised more than $100,000 in the first 48 hours of her campaign, according to The New York Times.

Ironically, the man she’s running against used to be her boss. Once a former intern for Cuellar, Cisneros now refers to him as “Trump’s favorite Democrat.”

She gave no indication that she might go easier on him due to their past history.

“He is from here, yet he is getting money from private prisons and immigrant detention centers,” Cisneros said. “That is going to be a big part of our campaign. Because he has not had a primary since 2006, his record hasn’t been an issue. There’s a lot he has never had to justify before this.”

When asked what she thinks about leftists comparing her to AOC, Cisneros said: “People think because I am a young Latina who is trying to help the Democratic Party I am just like her. I have a lot of admiration for her, but that doesn’t mean we’re the same. I am trying to be the first Jessica Cisneros, and just do that well.”